Syrian Army to be deployed to Afrin within 48 hours – unofficial report

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Kurdish People’s Self Defense Forces will give up several positions to the Syrian Army in Afrin and in bordering areas with Turkey, Firat reported.

According to the report, Syrian governmental forces will be deployed to Afrin within the next 48 hours. The deployment was agreed during negotiations in Aleppo.

Kurds demand the Syrian government to provide air defense in Afrin, which is being attacked by the Turkish air force.

There are no official confirmations from Damascus about the deployment yet.

Earlier on February 14 Syria said it is “doing all necessary steps to withstand the Turkish aggression”.

In January 2018, the Turkish military began an operation in the Kurdish-majority Afrin Canton and the Tel Rifaat Area of Shahba Canton in Northern Syria. Turkey code-named the operation as Operation Olive Branch. In the pretext of fighting terror, Turkey is actually targeting the Kurdish population.