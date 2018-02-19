Federer wins 97th career title

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Roger Federer celebrated his return to the top of the world rankings with his second title of the season, defeating Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-2 in the final of the Rotterdam Open- winning his 97th career title.

“What a week it’s been. Absolutely amazing,” Federer said. “The goal was to make the semis and I won the tournament so of course I’m incredibly excited and so, so happy,” USA Today reported.

Federer, who has 20 Grand Slams to his name, said his next target is 100 career titles. He moved a step closer Sunday.