Armenia marksman qualifies for Youth Olympics at Hungary shooting championship
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The European Shooting Championship kicked off in Gyor, Hungary.
At the Youth Championship of Europe, 3 athletes in each event were able to qualify for the Youth Olympics.
Armenia’s Hayk Babayan qualified for the Buenos Aires Youth Olympics with 618,4 points at the 10m event.
Hayk Babayan is the younger brother of Hrachik Babayan, silver medalist of the previous Youth Olympics.
