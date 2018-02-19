Norway leads medal count at PyeongChang 2018

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Norway has exceeded Germany in the unofficial medal count at PyeongChang 2018.

The Norway Olympic Team has 9 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze medals, followed by Germany with 9 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze medals.

The Dutch team concludes the top three with 6 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Nearly 3000 athletes from 91 countries are participating in the 23rh Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.