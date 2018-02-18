Armenian President extends condolences to Rouhani as plane crash kills 66 in Iran

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan extended condolences to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani as a passenger plane operating the Tehran-Yasuj flight crashed in the Isfahan Province killing all 66 people on board.

President Sargsyan offered deepest condolences and sympathies to the people of Iran and extended words of compassion to the families of the victims, the president’s office said.

66 people on board a Aseman Airlines passenger plane that crashed Sunday in a mountainous region of Iran have been killed, executives of the airline told local media.

The ATR plane operated by Aseman Airlines disappeared from radar screens some 20 minutes after take-off from Tehran, local media said.

The aircraft operating a domestic flight crashed in the Kohangan Village near the Padena region, 120 Km from Semirom in Isfahan Province. According to preliminary reports the plane attempted an emergency landing in farm fields before it crashed.

The plane was carrying 60 passengers and 6 crew members.