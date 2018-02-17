Munich Security Conference - Armenia's foreign policy praised by Russia, EU

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s experience of cooperation with the EU and membership to the EEU has been praised during the Munich Security Conference.

Armenia’s experience was hailed both by Russian and EU representatives.

During a panel discussion attended by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, Konstantin Kosachev Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Federation Council of Russia emphasized that Armenia’s membership to the Eurasian Economic Union and signing of a new agreement with the European Union is an excellent example on how problems can be solved.

“This is a very good experience. Generally this is the first similar experience”, Kosachev said.

He stressed that they are proud of Armenia, a country which was able to record progress without creating problems for itself in terms of cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union. Kosachev emphasized that the Eurasian Economic Union is a new structure, which is developing and creating wide opportunities for member states, and emphasized that he would be happy to see a better cooperation between the EEU and the EU.

Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Union said that Armenia’s experience is a good example – directions of cooperation must be agreed upon, if the country has a cooperation agreement with another international structure.

“Therefore not everything is possible. We must take into consideration agreements with other partners as well. Therefore the agreement between Armenia and the European Union differs from the free and comprehensive trade agreement by its content. This all must be analyzed. It took us 2 years to specify the directions where we can cooperate”, Hahn said. The EU official also mentioned that they want to cooperate with the EEU.