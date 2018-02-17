Armenian Minister of Economy receives foreign ministry delegation of Japan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia Suren Karayan received on February 16 Deputy Foreign Minister of Japan on parliamentary issues Hori Manabu.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry, the sides highlighted the agreement on investment liberalization, encouragement and mutual protection signed a day before. Hori Manabu said that he hopes that by the signing of the agreement the business relations between the two states will be further strengthened. The Japanese official thanked Minister Suren Karayan and his staff for the efforts made for the preparation of the document.

Minister Suren Karayan noted that the two states have serious potential to deepen economic partnership. According to the Minister, the projects implemented with the support of the Japanese Government have been rather productive.

The sides exchanged ideas on the opportunities of strengthening relations between the business circles of Armenia and Japan.