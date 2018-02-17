Turkey uses chemical weapons in Syria’s Afrin

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Six civilians suffered suffocation as the Turkish regime fired a number of shells loaded with toxic gases against al-Mazyaneh village in the surroundings of Afrin area in Aleppo countryside, ARMENPRESS reports, citing SANA.

Director of Afrin Hospital Joan Mohammad told SANA in a statement on Friday that six people have been admitted to the hospital with symptoms of suffocation after the forces of the Turkish regime fired shells loaded with poisonous gas on the village of al-Mazyaneh in the surroundings of Afrin city in Aleppo countryside.

Dr. Mohammad said that the situation of four of the victims was stable while two others were in a critical condition, adding that medical teams are working on defining the type of gas used in the attack.

For fourth week in a row, the Turkish regime’s troops and mercenaries of the terrorist groups affiliated to it continued the aggression against Afrin city in Aleppo countryside, leaving scores of civilians dead, among them women and children, and causing huge material damage to the infrastructure, properties and houses.