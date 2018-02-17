Azerbaijan violated ceasefire regime 250 times last week

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan violated the cease-fire regime about 250 times during the period of February 11-17 on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line, with more than 2500 shots fired from firearms of different caliber towards the Armenian positions.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, the frontline units of the Defense Army mainly refrained from responding and took the necessary steps to organize a reliable defense of the combat positions.