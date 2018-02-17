Azerbaijan violated ceasefire regime 250 times last week
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan violated the cease-fire regime about 250 times during the period of February 11-17 on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line, with more than 2500 shots fired from firearms of different caliber towards the Armenian positions.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, the frontline units of the Defense Army mainly refrained from responding and took the necessary steps to organize a reliable defense of the combat positions.
- 14:30 Turkey uses chemical weapons in Syria’s Afrin
- 13:40 Turkish court sentences 6 journalists to life imprisonment
- 12:45 Azerbaijan violated ceasefire regime 250 times last week
- 12:43 Power earthquake hits Mexico
- 11:44 European Stocks - 16-02-18
- 11:40 President Sargsyan pays working visit to Germany
- 11:26 US stocks - 16-02-18
- 11:20 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-02-18
- 11:17 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 16-02-18
- 11:15 Oil Prices - 16-02-18
- 02.16-21:16 Armen Sarkissian to be officially considered presidential candidate after EPA nominates him
- 02.16-19:19 Armen Sarkissian gives consent to become Armenian President’s candidate
- 02.16-18:42 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-02-18
- 02.16-18:40 Asian Stocks up - 16-02-18
- 02.16-18:35 Japan gives Armenia 70 million yen grant for reconstructing and preserving Armenia’s archaeological findings
- 02.16-18:03 Armenia’s Deputy PM attends EAEU Council session
- 02.16-17:52 Armenian Ambassador meets with Georgian Deputy PM
- 02.16-17:49 New Ambassador of Chile presents credentials to Armenian President
- 02.16-17:10 State revenue committee justifies tax code, cites 80-90 billion drams savings for businesses
- 02.16-17:07 Giuseppe Caccavale’s book on Armenia out now in Italy
- 02.16-16:58 Armenia’s emergency minister, Russian counterpart hold meeting in Sochi
- 02.16-16:20 Armenia represented at BIOFACH organic food expo in Germany
- 02.16-16:09 Die Welt reporter Deniz Yucel to leave Turkey jail after 1 year of detention
- 02.16-15:54 Territorial admin. & development minister briefs President Sargsyan on ongoing work, 2018 strategy
- 02.16-15:51 Armenia Aviation chief, Belarus Ambassador discuss development of air transportation ties
- 02.16-15:49 FM Nalbandian receives Japan’s parliamentary vice-minister for foreign affairs
- 02.16-15:32 Parliament Speaker holds meeting with Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs in Yerevan
- 02.16-15:14 Armenian-Israeli business forum to be held in near future: MPs sum up results of Israel visit
- 02.16-15:14 Opposition’s bill on amending tax code fails to pass
- 02.16-15:12 9843 tons of fresh fruits and vegetables exported from Armenia
- 02.16-14:54 Arsenal’s Mkhitaryan named best player in Ostersunds clash
- 02.16-14:44 Government mulls introducing single, low income tax rate
- 02.16-14:26 Israeli Knesset Speaker gives preliminary confirmation for Armenia visit
- 02.16-14:10 Two bills on Armenian Genocide to be debated before Netherlands parliament’s spring leave
- 02.16-14:02 Zimbabwe facilitates visa regime with Armenia
11:41, 02.10.2018
Viewed 3013 times Arsene Wenger understands football players better than Jose Mourinho – Henrikh Mkhitaryan
11:06, 02.10.2018
Viewed 2023 times NK conflict’s settlement should be reached through negotiations – presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian
13:27, 02.10.2018
Viewed 1896 times President of Artsakh receives ARF Bureau representative Hrant Margaryan
14:41, 02.13.2018
Viewed 1754 times Erdogan threatens Greece
12:00, 02.10.2018
Viewed 1739 times PM holds discussion on Armenia Development Strategy 2030 document