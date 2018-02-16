Armen Sarkissian to be officially considered presidential candidate after EPA nominates him

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sarkissian will be officially considered presidential candidate of Armenia after the Republican Party of Armenia nominates him, member of RPA parliamentary faction and member of the Nation al Assembly Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs and Protection of Human Rights Gevorg Kostanyan told ARMENPRESS. “He will be officially considered presidential candidate of Armenia after the party nominates him”, Kostanyan said.

He added that the elections of the president of Armenia will held on March to at the National Assembly, and before that the RPA has to nominate him. “I think on February 22 he will be nominated”, he said.

Armen Sarkissian gave consent to become presidential candidate in a meeting with President Serzh Sargayn on February 16. After receiving the offer he had asked for some time to manage to meet with different political parties, the leadership of Artsakh and the public sector.