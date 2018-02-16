Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 February

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-02-18


YEREVAN, 16 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 February, USD exchange rate is down by 0.36 drams to 480.94 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 1.67 drams to 602.52 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.03 drams to 8.53 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 1.37 drams to 678.03 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 235.02 drams to 20912.36 drams. Silver price is up by 3.60 drams to 260.16 drams. Platinum price is up by 406.24 drams to 15447.12 drams.




