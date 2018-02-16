Asian Stocks up - 16-02-18
TOKYO, 16 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 16 February:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 1.19% to 21720.25 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 1.05% to 1737.37 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite stood at 3199.16 points, and HANG SENG stood at 31115.43 points.
