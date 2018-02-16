Armenia’s Deputy PM attends EAEU Council session

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan participated in EAEU Council session in Moscow on February 16.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, issues related to the annual “Eurasian week” international forum to take place in 2018, measures aimed at deepening economic cooperation between the EAEU member states, as well as a number of other issues were discussed during extended-format meeting. The signing of the FTA with Iran and the economic agreement with China were also discussed.