New Ambassador of Chile presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of Chile to Armenia Rodrigo Nieto presented his credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan on February 16, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic mission. The President said this year marks the 25th anniversary of establishment of the inter-state relations of the two countries and appreciated the results recorded during this period and the achievements on deepening the cooperation. According to the President, Armenia and Chile must strengthen the relations by using all opportunities of the cooperation’s existing potential.

In the context of deepening the relations between the two countries, the President highly appreciated the role of the Armenian community which, despite being small, has its participation in the development of almost all spheres of Chile. President Serzh Sargsyan thanked the Chilean authorities and people for the warm attitude towards the Armenian community.

The President attached importance to the strengthening of inter-parliamentary ties, stating that these ties were received a specific nature by the resolutions on recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide adopted by the Chile’s Senate in 2007 and the Chamber of Deputies in 2015.

At the meeting the President warmly remembered his official visit to Chile in 2014 and the productive meeting with President Michelle Bachelet.

The Chilean Ambassador assured that he will do everything to further strengthen the bilateral high-level relations during his tenure.

The sides also touched upon the opportunities to expand the Armenian-Chilean cooperation in fields of bilateral interest, and Armenia’s being an EAEU member can contribute to this.

In this context the Ambassador informed that now Chile holds talks with the EAEU on signing free trade zone agreement and is ready to hold similar talks with the remaining member states of the structure.

