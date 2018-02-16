Armenia’s emergency minister, Russian counterpart hold meeting in Sochi

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of emergency situations David Tonoyan had a bilateral meeting with Russia’s minister of emergency situations Vladimir Puchkov on the sidelines of the 17th Russian Investment Forum in Sochi, Russia.

The sides discussed possibilities of deepening Armenian-Russian cooperation in the emergency situations sector, also through enhancing the capabilities of the Armenian-Russian humanitarian response center.

The ministers particularly discussed the process of technical support and re-equipment, exchange of experience and training of personnel.

Minister Tonoyan stressed the importance of cooperation and joint responses of disasters.

The Armenian minister invited his Russian counterpart to participate in the Resistant Armenia commemorative events dedicated to the Spitak Earthquake in December.

In turn, the Russian minister invited Tonoyan to participate at the Complex Security 2018 event in Russia.