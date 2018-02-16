Armenia represented at BIOFACH organic food expo in Germany

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. More than 10 Armenian companies are participating at the 29th BIOFACH exhibition in Nuremberg, Germany, the largest organic food expo of Europe.

Bavarian Minister of the Interior, for Building and Transport Joachim Herrmann welcomed the participants of the event by presenting Minister President Horst Seehofer’s address.

Deputy minister of agriculture of Armenia Armen Harutyunyan also attended the inauguration.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Germany H.E. Ashot Smbatyan visited the Armenian pavilion on February 15.