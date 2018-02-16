Territorial admin. & development minister briefs President Sargsyan on ongoing work, 2018 strategy

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Minister of territorial administration and development Mr. Davit Lokyan briefed President Serzh Sargsyan today on the implemented work and results of the president’s tasks, the reforms in the sector and existing issues, as well as main directions for work in 2018.

The minister addressed the tasks which were previously issued by the president in 2017, mentioning that the important issued stressed by President Sargsyan have been included in the annual programs of provinces and communities.

2018 actions were defined aimed at ensuring the indicators under the 2016-2025 territorial development strategy.

The minister addressed the proportionate territorial development and works for boosting economic growth in provinces, stressing that currently 9 pilot programs of territorial development worth 11 million Euros are being realized with the EU.

On the sidelines of cooperation between the ministry and the UNDP, a 5 million dollar program is underway in Tavush province, which will operate until 2020. 3 million dollar worth of tourism infrastructure programs are being realized in 60 villages within the framework of the same cooperation.

5 billion drams was allocated for solving urgent issues in provinces for implementing 285 projects, during which nearly 1,5 billion drams was saved.

6 sub-programs worth 1,2 billion drams are underway in Jermuk, and another 12 projects will be implemented in 2018 with 3,4 billion drams.

During 2017 the territorial development foundation continued the development project of infrastructures of consolidated communities, funded by the US International Development Agency and Switzerland’s Development Agency. 20 investment projects worth 638 million drams were realized in 2017.

The minister briefed the president on the development strategies of the provinces, the annual work plans of Governors’ Offices etc.