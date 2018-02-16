Armenia Aviation chief, Belarus Ambassador discuss development of air transportation ties

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Sergey Avetisyan, director of the General Department of Civil Aviation (GDCA) of Armenia, held a meeting on February 16 with Ambassador of Belarus H.E. Igor Nazaruk.

The GDCA told ARMENPRESS that during the meeting the sides discussed a wide range of issues concerning air transportations between the two countries, namely the prospects of re-launching flights of Belarusian airlines to Armenia and expansion of frequency of the flights.

The Belarusian Ambassador said he is ready to assist in expanding and developing the relations between the two countries in the air transportation sector.

Mr. Avetisyan welcomed the re-launch of Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk twice a week flights by Belavia airlines since March 25, 2018, and said he expects new projects of developing routes from the airline.

The sides concurred to further cooperate.