FM Nalbandian receives Japan’s parliamentary vice-minister for foreign affairs

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on February 16 received Japan’s parliamentary vice-minister for foreign affairs Manabu Horii, the ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest the Armenian FM highly appreciated the progressively developing relations with Japan, stating that regular high-ranking contacts give new impetus to the Armenian-Japanese friendly mutual partnership.

The Japanese official thanked for the reception and said this meeting is a good chance to discuss the joint steps aimed at further expanding and developing the mutual cooperation at bilateral and multilateral formats.

Both officials attached importance to the establishment of embassies in Yerevan and Tokyo and their significant contribution in the development of the Armenian-Japanese relations at different spheres. Edward Nalbandian expressed gratitude for Japan’s constant assistance provided for Armenia’s development since independence.

During the meeting they also touched upon the issues of bilateral agenda, exchanged views on political dialogue, mutual partnership within the frames of international structures, boosting commercial ties, expanding the legal framework and promoting cultural exchange.

The officials highlighted the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation and noted with satisfaction that there is also a productive cooperation at this format.

The Armenian FM informed the Japanese official about the recent developments on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries aimed at peacefully settling the conflict.

The Armenian FM and the Japanese deputy FM exchanged views on a number of urgent international issues.





