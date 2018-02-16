Parliament Speaker holds meeting with Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan held a meeting on February 16 with Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Manabu Horii.

During the meeting the Speaker noted that the Armenian-Japanese relations have developed and expanded in various sectors in the recent years.

The Speaker highlighted the role of inter-parliamentary ties, especially active cooperation of parliamentary friendship groups in the development of the bilateral Armenian-Japanese relations. In this context, Mr. Babloyan found mutual visits of MPs and exchange of experience necessary.

Mr. Babloyan highly appreciated Japan’s balanced stance on the settlement of the NK conflict.

The Speaker thanked the Japanese government for the many years of support and aid to Armenia. Mr. Babloyan expressed readiness to further contribute to implementation of joint Armenia-Japan programs.

Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Manabu Horii thanked for the warm reception and expressed hope that his visit will boost the development and deepening of the relations between the two countries.

Praising the current level of relations between Japan and Armenia, Mr. Horii stated that Armenia is one of the important partners of Japan.

Stressing the role of the active work of parliamentary friendship groups of the two countries, Mr. Horii expressed willingness to contribute to deepening of intergovernmental relations.

The sides also discussed steps for strengthening economic, trade and cultural cooperation, as well as other issues of mutual interest.