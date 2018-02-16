Armenian-Israeli business forum to be held in near future: MPs sum up results of Israel visit

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The members of the Armenia-Israel parliamentary friendship group had a lot of meetings in Israel with quite a busy, loaded agenda, reports Armenpress.

During a four-day trip the delegation members had 15 meetings with the representatives of the Knesset, government, business, the Armenian community and the Patriarchate.

Gagik Minasyan, head of the friendship group, told reporters that their visit coincided with the period when inter-power problems emerged in Israel. During those days the bill on marking the Armenian Genocide day was discussed at the Knesset which was submitted by leader of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid.

“We met with Yair Lapid. At the meeting it was stated that the positive solution of the issue is important not only for the Armenian people, but also for Israel”, Gagik Minasyan said.

During the Israel visit the Armenian lawmakers also raised the issue of the Karabakh conflict. Minasyan informed that the Israeli defense minister sometimes expresses biased views on this issue. “We were told that the government’s opinion will be clearly presented, and this is not what is expressed by the defense minister. We stated that there is the only internationally recognized body, the Minsk Group that deals with this issue”, he said.

The Armenian parliamentarians also raised the issue of Israel’s selling weapons to Azerbaijan. “It’s incomprehensible how Jews with the same fate as Armenians today supply offensive weapons to a totalitarian country the leader of which with his statements equals with the leaders of the Nazi Germany, announcing that Yerevan, Sevan belong to Azerbaijan. The Israeli side said they are selling weapons to many countries of the world”, Gagik Minasyan said.

The Israeli side asked how Armenia is going to cooperate with their country at the same time having warm relations with Iran.

“As you know, the Iran-Israel relations are tense. We stated that our cooperation doesn’t threaten anyone’s security, our cooperation is of peace nature. I want to add that this position was acceptable for them”, Gagik Minasyan said.

A number of other meetings were held with different Israeli officials, specialists.

MP Aghvan Vardanyan said Armenia and Israel have great cooperation potential. It is planned to hold an Armenian-Israeli business forum in the future.