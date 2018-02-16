Opposition’s bill on amending tax code fails to pass

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The opposition’s bill on amending the tax code failed to gain necessary votes for passing.

Before the voting began, Speaker Ara Babloyan notified that the bill can be passed with the majority of votes of the total number of MPs. Babloyan cited the Constitution, as in accordance to the government’s conclusion, the bill reduced state budget revenues – which is the reason why it can be passed by majority of votes of the overall number of MPs.

Afterward, the bill was put up for voting, with 35 lawmakers voting in favor, while 38 voted against, thus failing to be adopted.

The bill was introduced by the opposition Yelk faction, suggesting returning the previous rates of excise taxes for petrol, pressurized natural gas, remove the sale of diesel fuel from the VAT taxation area, and reduce the income tax to some extent.