9843 tons of fresh fruits and vegetables exported from Armenia


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. As of February 16, 2018, a total of 9843 tons of fresh fruits and vegetables were exported from Armenia compared to the 8043 tons of the same products of February 16, 2017, the ministry of agriculture told Armenpress.

The Armenian fresh fruits and vegetables were mainly exported to Russia (nearly 9000 tons), Georgia, Belarus, the UAE and Romania.




