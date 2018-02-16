Government mulls introducing single, low income tax rate

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. At the directive of the Prime Minister, the government is discussing a long-term program on decreasing the income and capital tax burden through taxing consumption. The program is planned to be implemented by defining a single, low rate of income tax, deputy finance minister Davit Ananyan said during parliamentary debates on amending the Tax Code.

“For instance, we will purpose a single low rate for income tax. Will it be 20, 21 or 22 %, we are carrying out comprehensive debates on this matter”, Ananyan said.

He added that if for example they were to set the rate of income tax at 20%, they will have a 71 billion dram budget revenue loss. He said they must discuss how to deal with the issue.