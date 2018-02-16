Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 February

Zimbabwe facilitates visa regime with Armenia


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The government of Zimbabwe is facilitating its visa regime with Armenia, NewsdzeZimbabwe reports.

Zimbabwe is revising its visa regime with 29 countries, which in addition to Armenia include Mexico, Ethipia, Panama, Romania and others.

Department of Immigration Principal Director Clement Masango said the changes will have positive effect on tourism development of Zimbabwe.




