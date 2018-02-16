Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 February

Armenia’s gymnast Yulia Vodopyanova qualifies for Buenos Aires Youth Olympics


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The National Olympic Committee of Armenia reported that gymnast Yulia Vodopyanova has qualified for the Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games.

The athlete of Armenia’s national artistic gymnastics team has qualified for the games in Moscow.

56 athletes were competing at the event, and the Armenian athlete finished 6th.

The Youth Olympics will be held October 6-18.




