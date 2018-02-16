Sunny skies, few scattered showers forecast for upcoming five days

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Clear weather is forecast in Armenia for the afternoon of February 16, February 17 and from 20 to 21.

Meteorologists from the ministry of emergency situations said scattered showers are expected on February 18, overnight 19 in Vayots Dzor, Syunik and Artsakh. Wet snow is expected in mountainous areas.

Scattered showers are forecast in Yerevan overnight February 18 and 19, and in the mornings.

Daytime temperature will range from 9-16 degrees Celsius in the capital in the upcoming five days.