Ukraine International Airlines lowers prices for Armenia inbound and outbound flights

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Tickets of Ukrainian International Airlines flights to Armenia or from Armenia will be available for more affordable prices, Armenia’s Ambassador to Ukraine H.E. Andranik Manukyan said on Facebook.

He said they’ve reached an agreement with the airline after negotiations. “Prices will be lowered in all directions”, he said.

He thanked executives of the airline, in person of president Yuri Miroshnikov, commercial director Sergey Fomenko and procurement director Anton Amtis.