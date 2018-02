Russian Pobeda Airlines expands geography of regular flights from Gyumri’s airport

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Pobeda Airlines received a permission from Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation to operate St. Petersburg-Gyumri-St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don-Gyumri-Rostov-on-Don regular flights, the General Department of Civil Aviation told Armenpress.

St. Petersburg-Gyumri-St. Petersburg regular flights will operate twice a week starting from April 18 to October 27.

Rostov-on-Don-Gyumri-Rostov-on-Don flights will be carried out twice a week starting from May 25 to September 14.

Moscow-Gyumri-Moscow flights will operate by the frequency of 7 flights a week.