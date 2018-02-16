Norway mass murderer Breivik expresses regret for first time

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Anders Behring Breivik, the Norwegian terrorist who killed 77 people in 2011, for the first time said he feels sorry for what he has done.

Verdens Gang newspaper reported that Breivik said he was sorry in a letter sent to the prison administration, and later during a conversation with a psychologist.

“I am sorry for the actions which I took on July 22, 2011, and if it were possible I would make those events never to happen”, the newspaper quoted Breivik as saying.

Breivik seeks a revision of his case in the ECHR, and insists he wants to start a new life.

He even changed his name to Fjotolf Hansen.

Fjotolf Hansen, born Anders Behring Breivik in 13 February 1979, is a Norwegian far-right terrorist who committed the 2011 Norway attacks. On 22 July 2011 he killed eight people by detonating a van bomb amid Regjeringskvartalet in Oslo, then shot dead 69 participants of a Workers' Youth League (AUF) summer camp on the island of Utøya.

In August 2012 he was convicted of mass murder, causing a fatal explosion, and terrorism.