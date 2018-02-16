Turkish PM’s visit to Germany accompanied by protests

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim’s press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin was accompanied by protests, Deutsche Welle reports.

During the press conference one of the reporters from the Kurdish BasNews agency, showed a photo which was made in Syria’s Afrin due to the Turkish military operations.

Angered by this step the Turkish PM said that photo is fake and urged to personally visit Afrin to see the reality. “Do not try to have an influence on the people here”, the Turkish PM said.

Before the press conference another protest was organized against Yildirim. The people gathered outside the Chancellor’s office urged the German side to stop selling weapons to Turkey, as well as the military operations in Syria.