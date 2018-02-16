Russian journalist impressed with Artsakh trip, praises locals

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. After visiting Artsakh, Igor Shiryayev, editor-in-chief of the Russian Интересный мир (Interesting World) magazine, says he is certain that the country is one of the most unique places of the world which is real.

The journalist shared his impressions from his visit to Artsakh on Facebook.

“By having visited many beautiful and exotic places of the world, I find Karabakh to be one of the few places which I call real. Yes, there are higher mountains, more exotic nature, and wealthier countries. But Karabakh is real. What do I include in this word? Well-mannered people live here, who lived through a lot and surprisingly became not worse, but better persons after it all. They do not ask for anything from anybody. Their only desire is to be left alone and be allowed to live calmly on the land which they consider to be theirs. And I fully agree with them in this matter. In addition, I’ve never felt myself so free and at the same time safe as I have in Karabakh. It is paradoxical, taking into account the dramatic history and not easy present of this country, but a fact”, he said.

Shiryayev thanked all those who organized his trip.

He was pleased to mentioned that he celebrated Valentine’s Day with his wife in one of the mountainous snow-covered settlements of Artsakh.

At the same time he was excited by the fact that people both in Armenia and Artsakh were recognizing him, and saying that they read his articles.

Shiryayev said he will publish articles on his visit.

Many people left comments on his Facebook page, jokingly mentioning that he should now avoid traveling to Belarus, a reference to the ordeal that tourism blogger Alexander Lapshin went through in the past. Lapshin himself joked on Facebook, commenting in an Azeri accented Russian that Shiryayev will be blacklisted after the visit.

At the same time, he drew attention on the grammatical error in an official Baku court document.