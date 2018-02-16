Extraordinary session convened by Yelk faction kicks off in Parliament – LIVE

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session convened by the Yelk opposition faction has kicked off in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

93 MPs were registered.

Tsarukyan faction also joined the initiative of Yelk faction to convene an extraordinary session.

The session agenda includes the draft law on making changes in the Tax Code by which the Yelk faction suggests making changes in the Code and return to the former rates of petrol, compressed gas excise tax, remove the provision of taxing the import of diesel fuel by VAT, as well as to reduce the income tax to some extent.

Yelk faction’s such initiative was discussed yesterday at the parliamentary standing committee on economic affairs. The committee gave a negative response.