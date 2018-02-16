Schools under restoration in Syria

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Schools which have been destroyed by militants in Syria are being restored countrywide.

One of the schools was re-opened recently in the Hasnu village of Ghouta region.

“For three years this was the command post of the militants. Can you imagine in what state they left the school? Before launching restoration, it took us several days to remove trash”, school Principal Rabi Azal told reporters

Speaking about the pupils, teacher Fatima Kenan said some of the children don’t know how to read, and don’t even know the letters because the war impacted their education process. “Children missed a lot due to the war. There are 12-13 year olds who are still in the 3rd grade”, she said.

The Syrian government is doing its best to restore the education process in the country.