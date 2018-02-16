Chancellor Merkel urges Turkey to remain committed to principles of legal state

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel met with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Berlin during which she once again raised the issue of German journalist Deniz Yücel who is arrested in Turkey, Deutsche Welle reports.

At a meeting with reporters Merkel stated that the relations between Germany and Turkey are still in difficult period. She said it’s necessary to make efforts to solve these problems.

In addition, Merkel also touched upon the existing legal issues in Turkey, stating that after the failed military coup attempt Turkey should remain committed to the principles of legal state.

In his turn the Turkish PM touched upon their fight against the Kurdish forces (PKK, YPG, PYD), stating that they consider them as terrorist structures, thus urged Germany to support Turkey in fight against these structures.