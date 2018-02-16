Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 February

Hrayr Tovmasyan submits resignation application to Parliament Speaker


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Hrayr Tovmasyan, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on State and Legal Affairs and Protection of Human Rights, submitted an application for resignation to the Speaker of the Parliament, the Parliament told Armenpress.




