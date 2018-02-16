Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 February

Another Hollywood divorce near as Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux separate


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston and actor Justin Theroux have separated, TMZ reports.

The couple issued a statement saying they are separating, and all signs point to a divorce, TMZ says.

According to the statement, they made a mutual decision at the end of 2017 to split. The statement reads, "We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship." These are not words of a couple that hopes to stay married.

Jennifer was recently seen at a wedding without Justin. He was in New York over the weekend when she turned 49.

The couple became engaged in 2012, 7 years after her split from Brad Pitt. She married Justin in 2015.

 




