Another Hollywood divorce near as Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux separate

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston and actor Justin Theroux have separated, TMZ reports.

The couple issued a statement saying they are separating, and all signs point to a divorce, TMZ says.

According to the statement, they made a mutual decision at the end of 2017 to split. The statement reads, "We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship." These are not words of a couple that hopes to stay married.

Jennifer was recently seen at a wedding without Justin. He was in New York over the weekend when she turned 49.

The couple became engaged in 2012, 7 years after her split from Brad Pitt. She married Justin in 2015.