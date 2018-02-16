Best prescription is love towards children: Grant Life Foundation organized charity concert

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. On February 15 – the International Childhood Cancer Day, a charitable concert-program was held which has been organized by the Grant Life Charitable Foundation, reports Armenpress.

Honorary Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation, First Lady Rita Sargsyan said this format is the best prescription for contributing to the treatment of children with cancer. “Psychologists and doctors also agree with this”.

Sofi Arakelyan is 12 years old. She likes kind and honest people, believes in miracles since as she says, she lives thanks to miracle. Sofi is very happy for participating in this program and singing with her beloved singer, Leyla Saribekyan.

7-year-old Henri studies at the first class. He is Henrikh Mhitaryan’s fan and his dream is to become a football player. He also likes singing.

Dozens of kids, like Sofi and Henri, performed yesterday with their beloved singers at the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet after A. Spendiaryan. The Grant Life Foundation has completely linked its activity with this humanitarian mission.

“We need to unite and assist the children as much as we can. The kids do not deserve to pass through the trails and paths of this disease. When I look at baby Arpushik, who, despite overcoming this difficult stage, looks at the world with a smile, seems it’s a lesson for us”, Marina Ales, member of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, told reporters.

Liana Sargsyan