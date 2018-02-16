Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 February

Road condition update: All clear


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies reported clear weather along all roads and highways nationwide as of 09:30.

The ministry said all roads and highways of interstate and republican significance are open for traffic.

 




