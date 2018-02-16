Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 February

Damascus and Kurdish forces agree to deploy Syrian troops in Afrin


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Syrian government and the Kurdish militias reached an agreement on deployment of the Syrian Armed Forces in Afrin, Al Mayadeen broadcaster reported.

According to its sources, Damascus and the Kurdish forces agreed to deploy Syrian troops in Afrin to counter the Turkish attacks.

No official comments from Damascus have been made yet.




