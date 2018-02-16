Florida school shooter confesses killing 17

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The suspect in one of the deadliest school shootings in modern American history confessed to the police that he “began shooting students that he saw in the hallways and on school grounds,” according to a police arrest report, NY Times reports.

The suspect, Nikolas Cruz, 19, carried a black duffel bag and backpack, where he hid loaded magazines, the report said. He arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in an Uber at 2:19 p.m. on Wednesday and pulled out a semiautomatic AR-15 rifle, the New York Times reported citing the police documents.

Cruz faces 17 counts of premeditated murder.

He is being held without bond in jail, where he has been placed on suicide watch, according to Gordon Weekes, the county’s chief assistant public defender.

The AR-15 rifle used in the attack was purchased legally.

With this shooting, three of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern United States history have come in the last five months.