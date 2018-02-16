Shirak Governor eyes major development programs for 2018

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. New jobs, tourism development, urban development projects – the Governor’s Office of Armenia’s Shirak Province has planned major works in different directions for 2018.

ARMENPRESS spoke with Governor Arthur Khachatryan about the projects to find out more.

Speaking about 2017, the Governor said the year can be considered to be a year of achievements.

Mr. Khachatryan highlighted the unprecedented high execution of revenue collection – a nearly 389 million surplus against the previous year. “Over 15 investments programs have been designed and submitted to the government. Two have been funded, one being worth 100 million drams”, he said.

The program is the Sports-Cultural Center of Gyumri, which will be commissioned in the first quarter of 2018.

The Shirak hotel will also be renovated, where a new hotel will operate.

“Volumes of capital construction were nearly twice more than in 2016. The 2018-2025 development strategy of the province was designed. The EU delegation confirmed that Shirak will be in the focus of EU programs”, the governor said.

The governor says they have higher expectations from 2018, and soon they will submit the tourism development concept to the government.

Upcoming projects of the province include new investment programs, implementation of at least 5 community development programs within the framework of the WB loan program, increase revenues, increase agricultural efficiency, boost intensive agriculture and others.

“The development potential is seemingly noticed by foreign investors, especially in the IT sector, recently I hosted the official representative of the DFA in Poland, president of Blue Idea, who confirmed that Polish IT companies will place orders in Gyumri, which proves that the government’s initiative on making Gyumri a center of IT is giving results”, he said.

Speaking about the local airport, the governor said that the government is making steps for increasing attractiveness and development of the Shirak airport.

“New airlines began carrying out flights in the airport in 2017”, he said, citing the increase of passenger flow.

The governor mentioned a wide range of issues which they plan to focus on, ranging from assistance socially vulnerable families, road construction, development of tourism infrastructure etc.

The full interview with Governor Arthur Khachatryan is available in Armenian.