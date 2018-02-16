Arsene Wenger praises Mkhitaryan’s performance in Arsenal vs Ostersunds

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger praised Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s performance in the Ostersunds Europa League clash.

“"He has worked very hard, I think it was a positive performance," Wenger said of Mkhitaryan. "He adapts slowly to the team. He had a positive game."

Captain of the Armenian national football team and midfielder of Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan was in the starting lineup of the Gunners, but Arsene Wenger substituted the Armenian international in the 82nd minute.

The match ended 0:3 in favor of the Gunners, and the Armenian international provided the assist for Ozil’s goal.