What Mkhitaryan made of Ostersunds win

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Captain of the Armenian national football team and midfielder of London’s Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan commented on the Gunners’ victory against Sweden’s Ostersunds in the Europa League clash.

“I think it was their first game for a while. We are in the season, so we keep playing and we are more practiced. But I can say, they have got a very good team, they try to show off their ability and skills, but we scored two goals at the beginning and it helped us easily. We have to keep fighting, we have to win every game and then at the end, we’ll see where we’re at”, the Armenian international said as quoted by Arsenal.

Captain of the Armenian national football team and midfielder of Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan was in the starting lineup of the Gunners, but Arsene Wenger substituted the Armenian international in the 82nd minute.



The match ended Ostersunds 0-3 Arsenal.