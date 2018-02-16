LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-02-18

LONDON, FEBUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.12% to $2165.00, copper price up by 1.74% to $7134.00, lead price up by 0.93% to $2598.00, nickel price up by 3.95% to $14200.00, tin price down by 0.58% to $21525.00, zinc price up by 2.08% to $3561.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.61% to $82000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.