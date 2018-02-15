Ex Prosecutor General G. Kostanyan to substitute MP Tovmasyan as chairman of parliamentary committee

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Hrayr Tovmasyan, Member of Parliament from the ruling Republican Party, who serves as chairman of the state-legal and human rights protection affairs committee of the parliament, will step down as leader of the committee because of his nomination as member of the Constitutional Court. The MP has been nominated since February 12.

“Hrayr Tovmasyan finds it will be more effective in this phase for him to resign since he has been nominated for another position”, Vice Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov, who also serves as the speaker for the ruling party, told reporters after the Republican Party’s Executive Body session.

Sharmazanov added that the ruling party has decided to nominate MP Gevorg Kostanyan, a member of the same committee who is also a former Prosecutor General to serve as chairman.