Armenia’s ruling party wishes to join Centrist Democrat International 


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Republican party of Armenia wishes to join the Centrist Democrat International, ARMENPRESS reports RPA Vice President Armen Ashotyan informed. “I am in Budapest where the gathering of the Centrist Democrat International has kicked off.

The Republican party of Armenia has submitted an application to become a member of this major political family and I, as the Vice President of the RPA, I will introduce it to our international partners”, Ashotyan posted on his Facebook page.




