Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Economic Affairs of Kuwait Hind Sabeeh BarakAl-Sabeeh  often visits Armenia as tourist – meeting with President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received on February 15 Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Economic Affairs of Kuwait Hind Sabeeh BarakAl-Sabeeh .

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, at the beginning of the meeting Serzh Sargsyan congratulated Hind Sabeeh BarakAl-Sabeeh on the reappointment to the position of the Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and appointment to the position of the and Minister of State for Economic Affairs. The President of the Republic hoped that during her tenure the Minister will continue contributing to the strengthening of interstate relations.

Noting that Armenia is interested in developing friendly relations with Kuwait in all the spheres of mutual interest, Serzh Sargsyan spoke with satisfaction about the progress in interstate relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The President expressed gratitude to the authorities and people of Kuwait for the warm attitude towards the Armenian community, as well as for the assistance provided by the State of Kuwait to the Syrian Armenias who have found shelter in Armenia.

The Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Economic Affairs stressed that the Armenian people and the Armenian community are greatly respected in her country, and she personally has a special warm attitude towards Armenia, where she often visits as a tourist and advises the same to her compatriots. The Minister spoke with satisfaction about the productive cooperation with the Labor Ministry of Armenia and noted that she has invited her Armenian counterpart to Kuwait. Minister Hind Sabeeh BarakAl-Sabeeh informed that in the sidelines of that visit a memorandum between the two states will be signed.

President Serzh Sargsyan thanked the State of Kuwait for supporting the creation of adequate conditions for elderly people, the construction of the new building of the nursing home, underlining that helping people in need is a God-pleasing activity.

