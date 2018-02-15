Premier Karapetyan to pay working visit to Moscow

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan will pay a working visit to Moscow on February 16-17. The Premier is scheduled to hold meetings with a number of Armenian and Russian businessmen with whom he will discuss ongoing and prospective projects.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, in the sidelines of the visit Karen Karapetyan will also attend the event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of “Gazprom” company.