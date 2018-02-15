Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-02-18

YEREVAN, 15 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 February, USD exchange rate down by 0.31 drams to 481.30 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 5.92 drams to 600.85 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.13 drams to 8.50 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 8.43 drams to 676.66 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 155.46 drams to 20677.34 drams. Silver price down by 0.55 drams to 256.56 drams. Platinum price вup by 36.77 drams to 15040.88 drams.